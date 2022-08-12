ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

