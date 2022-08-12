Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

