Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Athersys Stock Performance

Athersys stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 131,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,881,030. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.26. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Athersys by 169.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Athersys Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

