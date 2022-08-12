ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $37.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 782.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ATI will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ATI by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ATI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.