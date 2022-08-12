Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

