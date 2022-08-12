Aurora (AOA) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Aurora has a market cap of $3.67 million and $90,463.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00180056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128005 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

