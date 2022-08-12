Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVLR. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Shares of AVLR opened at $91.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

