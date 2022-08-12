Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in July

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of AVLNF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 2,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
