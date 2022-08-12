Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in July

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVLNF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 2,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

