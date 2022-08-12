Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

