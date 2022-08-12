Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $210,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.89. 339,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

