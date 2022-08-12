Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $17.27 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,852 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 573,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.27.

