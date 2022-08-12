Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,047. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $145.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

