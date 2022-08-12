Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJH traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.02. 45,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,094. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.01.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

