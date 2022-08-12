Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.51. The company had a trading volume of 908,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,285,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $463.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

