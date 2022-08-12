AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 14.82.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 5.86 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

