Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 553 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 513.29 ($6.20).

LON AV opened at GBX 463.30 ($5.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,633.00. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 405.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 29,000.00%.

In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

