Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,343,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,924,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DXLG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 708,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,961 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

