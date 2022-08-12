Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLGGet Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,343,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,924,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DXLG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 708,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,961 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

