Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $71.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.