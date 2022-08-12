Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $71.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
