B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 38.4% in July

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in B2Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,606,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in B2Gold by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,924,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 402,795 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in B2Gold by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,204,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 861,208 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.