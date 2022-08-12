Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $45.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE BALY opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bally’s by 70.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $732,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.