Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells $449,185.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.