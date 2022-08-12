Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 550,923 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 212.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 810,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 190.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,337.0% during the first quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 623,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 647,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

