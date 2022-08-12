Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 17,120 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.52.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

