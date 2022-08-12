Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 212.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of FOX worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in FOX by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in FOX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FOX by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.