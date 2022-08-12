Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $33.99 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 756,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,062,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 429,908 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

