Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 899,203 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2,057.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.26% of EQT worth $32,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $45.80 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

