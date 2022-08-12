Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.48% of Graphic Packaging worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPK opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

