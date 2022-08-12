Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$86.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$88.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$89.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$79.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$71.21 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market cap of C$95.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

