Barclays Boosts Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Price Target to $57.00

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Down 3.3 %

AMEH stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.

In other Apollo Medical news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $9,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,992,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,571,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,585,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 750.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

