Barclays Boosts Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Price Target to $57.00

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Apollo Medical Stock Down 3.3 %
AMEH stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.
In other Apollo Medical news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $9,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,992,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
