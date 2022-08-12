Barclays Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$30.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a not updated rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$51.85 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.33.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.85.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

