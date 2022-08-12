Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.10

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.10 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 170.10 ($2.06). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 169.76 ($2.05), with a volume of 81,857,635 shares trading hands.

BARC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.22 ($2.98).

The firm has a market cap of £28.00 billion and a PE ratio of 575.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

