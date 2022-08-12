Barclays Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.24.

DT opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.07, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

