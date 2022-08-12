Barclays Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $58.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

