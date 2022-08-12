Barclays Trims Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price to $7.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CASA opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Insider Transactions at Casa Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casa Systems

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 594,244 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.6% during the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,191,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 398,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 295,639 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 94,344 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.