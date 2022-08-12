Barclays Trims MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price to $8.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGNX. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Price Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $312.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

In other news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MacroGenics by 8.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 604.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 226,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.