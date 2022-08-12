Barclays Trims Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price to $37.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,048,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 688,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 639,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

