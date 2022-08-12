Barrington Research Weighs in on Stride, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stride stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Stride by 331.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 602,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Stride by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 44.9% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stride by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 377,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 128,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

