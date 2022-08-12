Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €43.43 ($44.31) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($70.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.93.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

