Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYLTF stock remained flat at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

