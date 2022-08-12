BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $27.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 99.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $124,044.93 and approximately $27.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00064954 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

