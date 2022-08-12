Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BDX opened at $259.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

