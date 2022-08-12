Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

