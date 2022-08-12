BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 59,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.11. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 648,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BELLUS Health

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

