BENQI Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $49.18 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038804 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,016,085 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

"QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. "

