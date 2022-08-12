Berenberg Bank Cuts Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €4.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded Elior Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €3.30 ($3.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

