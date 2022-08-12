Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,015 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 409,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $220,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 147.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

