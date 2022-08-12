Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 270 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $70.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

