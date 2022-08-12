Berger Financial Group Inc Has $348,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $314.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.70. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

