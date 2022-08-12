Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 266 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

