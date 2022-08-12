Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.14. Berry shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 764 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Berry Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.11 million, a P/E ratio of 242.56 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 600.15%.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 24.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 103,044 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 1,226.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 134,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

